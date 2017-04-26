10th Mountain Roller Dolls host Melee in the Mountains in Vail, April 28-29 | VailDaily.com

Cost: Admission is $10 for adults ($11.34 with service fee) and free for kids younger than 15, senior citizens and active-duty military members.

This weekend promises some high-rolling action when the Melee in the Mountains roller derby event returns to town.

The fun actually begins Friday when the 10th Mountain Roller Dolls host a free community open skate at Dobson Ice Arena from 5 to 7 p.m. Novice skaters can learn how to jam, shoot the duck, nollie, ollie or heel-flip-it. Eventgoers can bring their own wheels: quad or inline skates, skateboards, scooters, strollers or striders. The free session is a chance to meet the local derby competitors and members of the visiting tournament teams. Music and door prizes are planned.

Following the community skate celebration, a meet-and-greet will be held at Pazzo's Pizzeria in Vail Village, located at 122 E. Meadow Drive. Everyone is invited for food and drink specials and pizza.

Mountain Melee

The fifth annual Melee in the Mountains will get under way at 10 a.m. Saturday at Dobson Ice Arena. The Roller Derby action begins at 10:30 a.m. for the double-elimination tournament. Melee in the Mountains is a Women's Flat Track Derby Association-sanctioned event, so it sets up competing teams to rank nationally, based on the outcome and score.

The Sucias from Las Cruces, New Mexico, take on the 10th Mountain Roller Doll Mountaineers in pre-game followed by a matchup between the Juggernauts of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and the Ark Valley High Rollers of Salida at noon. Runner-up teams will face off at 2:30 p.m. and a mix-up bout will begin at 5 p.m. Skaters from all across the region, as well the local Troopers squad, will join to entertain fans with booty-blocking, juking and jamming action.

The event halftime begins at 3:30 p.m. and spectators will be invited to join in for a chuck-a-duck competition, photo booth option and other fan activities. A park-play area will feature games for youth ages 5 to 15. DJ Krusher Jones will be spinning tunes. Seasoned announcers will inform the crowd on what's down 'n' derby. Spectators should look for Ask Me event skaters to offer explanation during competition.

The winners of the elimination round hit the track at 7 p.m. for a tournament championship bout. Spectators are urged to arrive early to check out concessions, participate in the teams' silent auction, buy T-shits and commemorative mugs and join in the singing of the National Anthem.

After the Melee …

The Evergreen Lodge of Vail has extended discount hotel rooms for tournament participants and fans and will host the event after party at the Altitude Bar and Grill, featuring DJ Tenza of Aspen, plus food and drink specials. The skaters will roll in to the party after the action wraps up at Dobson.

The town of Vail is a premier sponsor of Melee in the Mountains 2017, and local business partners include the Vail Recreation District, Evergreen Lodge, Pazzo's Pizzeria and The Antlers at Vail. Title sponsors for the 10th Mountain Roller Dolls 2017 season include Bighorn Toyota of the Roaring Fork and State of the Arc Welding and Fabrication of Gypsum. Other event contributions are made by Bonfire Brewing, Energy Exchange LLC, Alpine Insurance Agency, Hogback Pizza and Skate Ratz of Loveland.