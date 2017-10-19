As sure as aspens start dropping leaves in October, the Vail Ski & Snowboard Swap — a local tradition since 1969 — returns this weekend, Oct. 20-22, to the Dobson Ice Area in Lionshead Village. It's a great time of year to clear out unwanted ski and snowboard equipment while earning cash to buy something new.

The event, which raises funds for Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, features products across all snowsport disciplines: alpine, snowboard, telemark, backcountry and Nordic. The swap also presents an array of new soft goods and accessories, such as jackets, pants, helmets, gloves and goggles, as compiled by vendors from around the region.

"The Vail Ski Swap is one of our favorite ways to kick off the ski and snowboard season here in the Vail Valley," said Euginnia Seyferth, director of events and development. "It's really a tremendous effort by the SSCV staff and members of the community who come together for one of the biggest ski and snowboard swaps in the country. It's been replicated many times over, but there's really nothing like the original."

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, one of the valley's oldest nonprofit organizations, was founded in 1962 to provide training and competition programs for aspiring young ski racers and has continued to evolve since its inception. A percentage of sales from the swap benefit the club, helping the organization fulfill its mission to inspire character growth and excellence in young athletes throughout the Vail community.

"The swap really goes beyond the exchange and purchasing of equipment," said SSCV Communications Manager Geoff Mintz. "It's a celebration of winter. When you see the excitement on a kid's face who just snagged a pair of skis or boots, it's a really fun atmosphere and it gets you super pumped for the season."

The swap is worth visiting throughout the weekend, but Friday night is the best time to get first dibs on new and used gear at the venue. The event kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. There is a $15 admission fee for adults — kids get in free — for the first two hours. At 7 p.m., the fee drops to $5. You can also get $5 off your admission with a student ID. The venue will close up at 10 p.m.

There are no admission fees for the remainder of the weekend. The swap will be open for business from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. All sales are final.

If you're selling gear at the Swap, the SSCV will take a 30 percent commission and mail you a check for the remaining 70 percent. It's that easy and sure beats letting equipment collect dust in the garage. New this year: You can now check the status of your items that are sold during the swap by using the tag numbers and going to vailskiswap.com.