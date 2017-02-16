Anke Schofield is artist in residence at Galerie Zuger in Vail Village | VailDaily.com

More information: Call 970-476-5619, visit http://www.galeriezugervail.com , or find the gallery on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter for the most up to date events and new works.

Cost: Admission is free; artwork is available for purchase.

VAIL — Galerie Zuger in Vail Village will once again host artist Anke Schofield today and Saturday. This year, she is featuring two series titled “Horse Feathers” and “Man’s Best Friend.”

Schofield’s popular, large-scale works featuring whimsical imagery of animate and inanimate objects integrated in unexpected ways with a sophisticated combination of photography, collage, oil and acrylic paint, wax and sometimes tar. The surreal juxtaposition of images is reinforced by the eclectic use of media.

‘harmonious blend’

Schofield enjoys the interactions of materials and creating graphic compositions with unexpected outcomes. To her, there is no deeper meaning than the art experiment itself.

“My work is inspired photographically,” Schofield said, “but I take it beyond the ordinary representation to create a harmonious blend of texture with composition.”

The depth of Schofield’s work continues to evolve as the imagery dives into the complexities of freedom, perception, balance and control. Galerie Zuger is located on the second level of the Solaris Plaza in Vail Village. For more information, call 970-476-5619 or visit http://www.galeriezugervail.com.