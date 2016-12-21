Annual TEDxVail event will feature 18 speakers, Jan. 6 in Beaver Creek | VailDaily.com

BEAVER CREEK — TEDxVail 2017 will be held at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Friday, Jan. 6. The independently organized TED-like event brings together an international community, with multiple speakers and entertainers sharing talks on technology, entertainment and design.

“We have been working for almost an entire calendar year on this one night to create an unforgettable experience for our TEDxVail audience,” said Ashley Cawthorne, the event’s co-producer. “The speakers are right now refining their messages. The entire event is going to be spectacular.”

According to event producers, this year’s theme, “<R>evolution,” is bracketed with less than and more than symbols, meaning that our combined evolution is more than and less than our revolution, depending on the strength of worthy ideas on which we take action.

The TEDxVail theme is further defined, as “a journey that endlessly creates itself; a continuous cultivation of new abilities: learning, trying, sharpening senses; a grand adventure with symptoms of connectivity, love and compassion granting a moral compass; an experience enhanced by internal investigations; a skillful linking of the head to the heart; an intersectional ideation fostering exploration beyond borders.”

The scoop

The event will include four sessions: “Worlds Seldom Seen,” on art, nature and intelligence, from 2 to 3 p.m.; “Radicals & Rebels,” on health, energy, travel and gender, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; “Dynamic Failure,” on loss, education and diversity, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; and “Divided We Fall,” on immigration, social entrepreneurship and mountain climbing, from 8 to 9 p.m.

In addition to live speakers, the event features a swag-stuffed bus from the Bear Lot at 12:20 p.m. and a yoga event to warm up your brain in the village. Also included are handpicked TED Talks, food, innovative entertainment and tech demos. “Movement Moments” from 4:30 to 6:30 pm will nourish attendees throughout Beaver Creek Village. All attendees are invited to the TEDxVail <R>evolution after party, Radicals, Rebels & Renegades, at the Beaver Creek Chophouse.

Speakers include Elizabeth Howe, Vail Mountain operations director, speaking on gender matters; large-scale human artist John Quigley; Amory Lovins, Rocky Mountain Institute founder, speaking on global energy efficiency; TED immigration attorney Sheryl Winarick; mountain climber Jon Kedrowski with a talk titled “No Off Days,” and the TEDxVail 2017 Artist-in-Residence Britten, along with 13 others.

Tickets are on sale at vilarpac.org and tedxvail.com and include all sessions and all speakers. For those who can only make the final two sessions from 6:30 to 9 p.m., there will be a limited number of live-stream watch party tickets available. For student scholarships, contact Vail Symposium. Early registration is recommended, as space is limited.

“TEDxVail2017 matches the wildness of artists, the fierceness of change-makers, the gentle beauty of singers and film with the deep delights of speakers and their practically radical ideas,” said Kat Haber, the event’s organizer. “Experiencing these ideas worth spreading are an ‘ah-ha’-mazing way to begin 2017.”