Aroma Flow Yoga workshop Feb. 5 at Vail Vitality Center | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Yoga teacher Nicola Farrer will lead an Aroma Flow Yoga workshop at the Vail Vitality Center on Sunday. Attendees can expect an uplifting, all-levels asana yoga practice that incorporates therapeutic-grade essential oils.

Diffusing oils during the practice enhances the experience, according to Farrer, who has been incorporating essential oils into her own personal practice for close to two years now. She’s found they help her to refine her focus and mental clarity, ground her emotionally and strengthen the mind-body connection.

“Their ability to actually move into the body’s cells makes for physiological change and heightens emotional sensations,” she said.

This is the second time Farrer has led the workshop.

“We are thrilled to be hosting Nicola at the Vitality Center again,” said Karen Anderson, yoga studio director and teacher at the Vail Vitality Center. “Her heartfelt and genuine teachings inspire people to deeply experience yoga and themselves.”

Farrer chooses oils intuitively to create a sense of awakening, focus and relaxation, leading to a sense of newness in each individual’s asana practice.

“With the addition of oils to my practice, I have been able to lighten up and achieve more peace, instead of taking my practice so seriously,” Farrer said. “My body is more relaxed and willing to try new variations of yoga postures, or just as willing to rest more, if that is what the body needs. I feel more connected and hope to give students an opportunity to tune in to themselves more and to fall in love with aromatherapy somewhere along the way.”

For more information or to register, call 970-476-7960.