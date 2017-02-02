Art of the Valley Gallery hosts First Friday reception, Feb. 3 | VailDaily.com

AVON — The Vail Valley Art Guild will host this month’s First Friday reception tonight at 5:30 p.m., with wine and treats. This month, the reception features the opening of “Validation,” a bold, vibrant exhibit of abstract, expressionistic wall work made from porcelains by guild artist Colleen Everett.

Everett is an East Coast artist who made the move to Vail 15 years ago. Her artwork is in the White House Collection in Washington, D.C. She also has exhibited at the Contemporary Crafts Museum in New York City and was honored by the American Crafts Council.

“I have been preparing for a show at the Scottsdale Art Museum in March, and this installation will present my latest work,” she said. “The Guild is a great group, and the gallery provides the community, tourists and art fans a fresh perspective of the process of making art.”

In tandem with the “Validation” exhibit, Minturn resident Lynne Feiger will be showing a series of arboreal paintings, and painter Terri Allender also will be in the spotlight with her pastel mountain landscapes.

“When I am painting, it feels as though the world flows into me via light, color and shapes,” Allender said. “When I step away from a painting, I am often surprised to see how the area that I have been working on contributes to the whole. It is as if the painting is painting itself, and I am trying to not get in the way. I feel a deep sense of connection to the mystery and beauty of the natural world.”

Allender will donate all of the proceeds from this show to the Sherpa Foundation, a local nonprofit aid organization for Nepal earthquake victims.

Another featured artist, photographer Penny Bortz, will present her large photographic images on metal. Bortz primarily focuses on landscape photography, with a focus on trees. She believes “a photograph should help you grow in your personal life and challenge you to go deeper.”

In addition to the First Friday reception, European-trained jeweler Rudy van Well will present a two-day trunk show, opening during the First Friday reception and continuing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Van Well specializes in expertly crafted gold and silver pieces that speak to a hip elegance.

The 200-plus members of the Vail Valley Arts Guild manage the Art of the Valley Gallery artist co-op, located in Chapel Square in Avon. The nonprofit gallery represents a network of professional and aspirant artists, art enthusiasts and photographers. For more information, visit http://www.vailvalley artguild.com.