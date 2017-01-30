Athletic Club at The Westin offers Edible Education lecture, Feb. 7 | VailDaily.com

AVON — The Athletic Club at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa will host a special Edible Education Lecture & Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 7, with Christine Pierangeli, certified master nutrition therapist.

The theme for this lecture and dinner is Food RX — learn which nutrients support heart health and help to prevent cancer and how to make better dietary choices. Educate yourself about super foods and their benefits in your diet to support optimal health.

The event will be held in The Westin’s Lift Café from 5:15 to 6:10 p.m. Cost to attend is $10, which includes a light, family-style meal. Preregistration is required. To secure your spot, call 970-790-2051.

Pierangeli, who specializes in creating holistic, whole foods-based nutrition plans, earned her credentials as a certified master nutrition therapist from Denver’s Nutrition Therapy Institute. Her private nutrition counseling sessions at The Westin are designed to help clients find optimal wellness and peak performance through nutrition knowledge, support and empowerment. Counseling is $115 per 60-minute session, $280 for three sessions or $500 for six sessions.

For more information, visit http://www.athleticclubwestin.com.