Author Lisa Vogele brings new perspective to travel, speaks in Edwards Feb. 16 | VailDaily.com

EDWARDS — Whenever you travel to a new place, it’s typically on the schedule to visit all famous or historical landmarks. If you go to Paris, then you want to see the Eiffel Tower. If you go to London, then you’ll want to see Big Ben.

But Lisa Vogele has another suggestion. If you want to truly experience a place, then you won’t find that experience with the tourists; you’ll find it with the locals. This has been the inspiration for her new book series, Food and Folklore, and today, Vogele will speak at The Bookworm of Edwards at 6 p. m. about a country close to her heart: Italy.

Food and Folklore

The Food and Folklore series starts with her extensive travels around Italy. Being one of the places she has visited the most, she used her personal travel notes to compile and inspire others.

“I started with Italy because I have traveled there more than any other European country,” Vogele said. “My DNA test revealed 4 percent Italian, so I guess you could say I feel it in my bones.”

After visiting Italy a number of times, she wanted to see more of the country and felt there was something more she wanted to discover. She found what she was looking for by accident, and what she happened upon would change her outlook permanently.

“In 2009, I happened upon a local festival,” Vogele said. “Ever since that first festival, I was hooked. I planned vacations in Italy around local festivals ever since and decided to share my travel notes and research with others.”

In her travel notes, she documents hundreds of different local festivals throughout the year. She features several different regions throughout the country, including festivals specific to food, tradition and different aspects of Italian culture.

“My tagline is ‘guides that help you go local,’” Vogele said. “It’s been my experience that once you’ve done the main tourists sites, going deeper to experience an area in any country through a local food festival is a deep and rich experience.”

Cultural understanding

Vogele will tell you that finding local festivals in your travels will expand your understanding of the culture, in addition to adding unique memories to your experience.

“It’s in these local gatherings that you find quality food and alfresco dining at inexpensive prices while sitting next to locals,” Vogele said. “Rather than some tourist trap restaurant, the food you find in festivals will be some of the best you’ll find.

“You will also sometimes view a historic procession and flag-throwing demonstrations reminiscent of times past. Stay with the locals, and you’ll experience something you’ll never forget.”

Originally from Connecticut, Vogele and her husband, Mark, now call Colorado home. She has kept records of her travels and photos of local festivals she has attended on her blog, Lisa Loves to Travel, at lisalovestotravel.com.