Betty Ford Alpine Gardens hosts contemplative photography workshop, Jan. 29 | VailDaily.com

Cost: $35, with a portion of fee going to the gardens.

VAIL — Betty Ford Alpine Gardens is hosting a contemplative photography workshop on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Education Center, located just west of the playground in Vail’s Ford Park. The cost is $35 and a portion of the proceeds benefits the Gardens. Instructor and Vail native Tanya Miller will lead the morning class.

Contemplative photography is a method of seeing and photographing the world in fresh ways, to reveal richness and beauty that is normally hidden from view. Instead of emphasizing subject matter or the technical aspects of photography, the contemplative approach teaches you to see clearly and make images based on fresh perceptions.

Nature-human relationship

Miller, former owner and guide of Trailwise Guides and founder of Blue Planet Living Institute, has a master’s degree in arts-based adventure education. Her expertise in eco-psychology, transformative learning and art-based practices offers different approaches to personal growth.

“I bring the nature-human relationship to the forefront of everyday wellness, resilient living and planetary purpose,” she said.

To sign up for the workshop or for more information, call 970-476-0103, ext. 3, or visit bettyford alpinegardens.org/calendar.