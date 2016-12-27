Bike & Brews tour through Breckenridge adds winter fat bike option | VailDaily.com

At Your Pace Freestyle Cycling Adventures recently added a winter fat bike option to its Bike & Brews Guided Day Tour in Summit County. The Bike & Brews tour offers participants a 3 1/2- to four-hour guided tour through Breckenridge, with stops at different breweries along the way. The tours are offered December through April, subject to availability, and are customized depending on the group’s needs, going out with anywhere from two to six participants. Routes are adjusted depending on the overall fitness level, cycling ability and desire of participants, with a riding distance of around 7 to 10 miles. There is a 48-hour advance notice suggested, and the cost is $99 per person, which includes bike rental. Tours are for ages 21 and older only.

For more information, visit http://www.atyourpacebiking.com or call 970-776-0181.