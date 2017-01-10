Black Diamond Bistro hosts artist meet and greet, Jan. 11 | VailDaily.com

BEAVER CREEK — The Charter at Beaver Creek is making a statement in the newly renovated interior of its restaurant, the Black Diamond Bistro. High, vaulted ceilings above the windows became the canvas for local creative director and artist Tim Campbell.

“Chuck Anderson, the Charter’s general manager, and Matt Paula, restaurant manager, had a great vision for the space, looking to create a room to remember,” Campbell said. “The landscape concept fit perfectly with the other masterfully colorful paintings that hang on the lower walls.”

The Charter is celebrating the new look with a meet and greet event today from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Black Diamond Bistro, with free valet parking, appetizer samples, drink specials and complimentary drink cards for your next visit.

Paula and chef Dan Kent will describe the new menu and selections from their extensive wine list. Campbell will be on hand to share his insights and ideas about “creative ambiance” for the travelers who frequent Beaver Creek.

“From the moment Tim was up in the air painting the murals, everyone has been talking about the artwork,” Anderson said. “You have to see it — it’s exactly what we were looking for.”