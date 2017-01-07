By Randy Wyrickrwyrick@vaildaily.com | VailDaily.com

More information: Tickets are available at the VPAC box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or at http://www.vilarpac.org .

BEAVER CREEK — Lighting and true love strike once, hence the name of the award-winning and heart-warming musical playing Monday at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

“Once” is the winner of eight 2012 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and winner of the 2013 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

The Broadway musical is based on the Oscar-winning independent Irish film “Once.” It was filmed in 17 days for $150,000 and went on to gross $20 million on its way to becoming a worldwide, critically acclaimed hit.

It’s the kind of success something like this will see, well … once. The Broadway tour stops here … yeah, you guessed it, once.

The Girl

For Mackenzie Lesser-Roy, “Once” is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Lesser-Roy, 21, has been listening to “Once” since she was 16.

She was a junior in college when she learned about an open audition last summer. She took a shot and landed the role of The Girl.

She dropped out of college and is now in the middle of her first national tour.

“I thought I had another year and a half to go out into the real world,” she said. “I was pretty scared but there’s nothing really like learning from experience.”

Lesser-Roy has been a musician for a decade and a half, specializing in cello and piano. The performers are also the orchestra and remain on stage and double as musicians, even when they’re not directly involved in a scene.

“There’s nothing artificial about this convention here because music is woven into the fabric of the characters’ lives. It’s both their communal bond and their private outlet for feelings that lie too deep to share over a pint,” wrote Los Angeles Times critic Charles McNulty.

All his music needed, was her

“Once” tells the story of a Dublin musician and a Czech immigrant drawn together by their shared love of music. Over the course of one fateful week, their unexpected friendship and collaboration evolves into a powerful but complicated romance, heightened by the raw emotion of the songs they create together.

The musical is based on the 2007 Academy Award-winning film of the same name, written and directed by John Carney.

The musical stays true to the movie but is also a unique presentation of the story. The ensemble of actor-musicians play their own instruments onstage, and the set is structured to look and feel like an Irish pub.

There is a pre-show jam session that begins 15 minutes before the advertised start time. The pre-show performance consists of a variety of musical numbers performed on stage by the cast. During this time, the audience is invited to come up on stage and purchase drinks from the bar.

