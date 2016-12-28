Carrie Fell crosses into the third dimension with new sculptural works | VailDaily.com

BEAVER CREEK — For more than 20 years, Colorado artist Carrie Fell has been creating paintings of traditional Western icons with a thoroughly contemporary twist.

Bold colors and fluid strokes have been the alphabet of the visual language she invented to portray the “New West” — not a place, but a state of mind that appeals to the maverick in all of us, sophisticated, yet independent and free-spirited.

As an artist who is always reaching out to discover new ways to present her positive outlook on life, Fell has recently expanded her repertoire to include bronze sculpture.

The crossover from 2-dimensional to 3-dimensional art, or vice versa, is a formidable challenge, as these are two different art forms that use different mediums and different thought processes.

Fell visits Horton Fine Art

Right out of the starting gate, Fell has produced three bronze works, each piece with a Western theme that is far from conventional. Fell will visit the Horton Fine Art Gallery in Beaver Creek with her new bronze works, as well as several new original paintings, today from 3 to 7 p.m. Call 970-949-1660 to learn more.