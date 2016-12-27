Celebrate Noon Year’s Eve at Gypsum Rec Center | VailDaily.com

Details: Cost is $3 for kids, $5 for adults at $15 for family of four. Call 970-777-8888 for more information.

GYPSUM — New Year’s Eve isn’t a family friendly celebration, but at the Gypsum Recreation Center, Noon Year’s Eve is.

“We have tried to come up with a fun event for kids on New Year’s Eve that didn’t go until midnight because they just can’t stay up that late,” said Anna Englehart, assistant director at the Gypsum Recreation Center. “Plus, by celebrating at noon, it frees up parents to go out at night.”

As the event name says, the celebration moves the clock up 12 hours and celebrates the new year at noon instead of midnight. The festivities include a balloon drop off of the center’s elevated track followed by an ice cream sundae bar.

Noon Year’s Eve actually starts at 10 a.m. with swimming, gymnastics and rock climbing activities open for kids and families.

Staff passes out noise makers and whistles for the noon time countdown.

“The kids get really excited and pop all the balloons after the drop. It’s all pretty fun to watch,” said Englehart.

It is also an affordable way to spend the holiday. Admission to Noon Year’s Eve is $3 for kids, $5 for adults and $15 for a family of four. Englehart expects quite a crowd, noting that the holiday falls on a Saturday this year.

“It is a very popular event for us every year,” she said.