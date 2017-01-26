Combat cabin fever at Eagle’s Free Family Fun Fair, Jan. 28 | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — Are the kids showing symptoms of cabin fever? This weekend, there is some relief in sight.

Saturday’s Eagle Free Family Fun Fair presented by Kaiser Permanente offers free indoor fun for visiting and local families. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eagle River Center at the Eagle County Fairgrounds. Families can participate in free activities such as the cave of confusion, quad bungee jumper, bouncy castles, giant obstacle course, inflatable giant slide, hula-hoop zone, face painting and, new this year, a toddler zone. Live entertainment from We’re Not Clowns, a performance and juggling group from Steamboat Springs, is also planned.

The Eagle Free Family Fun Fair offers kids and families a day filled with free, fun activities inside and away from the cold weather. Children can take part in all of the activities, and parents can check out the sponsors and vendors on hand to offer advice, information and sign-ups for local activities. Parents are encouraged to bring money for kids’ snacks, treats and on-site vendors.

“The Eagle Free Family Fun Fair is a wonderful mid-winter event for families to bring their kids out to have fun in a warm and dry environment with tons of indoor activities,” said Lee Sims, marketing director for Radiate Live events. “We partner with the local towns and our sponsors, including Kaiser Permanente, to make this event happen each year. It will be a fun and special day for the entire family.”

The Eagle Free Family Fun Fair is produced by Radiate Live Events and sponsored by Kaiser Permanente, Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District, the town of Gypsum, the town of Eagle, the Eagle Chamber, Bighorn Toyota, Taco Bell, Vail Valley Medical Center and AlwaysMountainTime.

For more information, visit http://www.eaglefreefamilyfunfair.com.