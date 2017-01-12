Cornell Glee Club performs at Vail Interfaith Chapel, Jan. 14 | VailDaily.com

VAIL — On Saturday, around 50 young men will transform the Vail Interfaith Chapel into a concert hall. The men of the Cornell University Glee Club will take the pulpit, so to speak, to perform a variety of music ranging from Gregorian chants and American spirituals to 20th-century works.

This tour will also feature the premier performance of Haitian-American composer Sydney Guillaume’s “Kanpe La.” The a cappella group The Hangovers will also perform. The gentlemen are on winter break from their studies and are touring Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado, performing in Denver, Vail and Aspen.

The performance from the Cornell Glee Club will begin at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are available for $20 for adults and $10 for students at the door or in advance at gleeclub.com/tour.

The Cornell University Glee Club is the oldest student organization at Cornell University, singing since the university opened its doors in 1868. The Glee Club’s long history features an extensive record of concerts around the country and the globe, including high-profile performances at Madison Square Garden, the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall and, most recently, a tour to Guatemala and Mexico.

In 2012, the Glee Club traveled to Wales to compete at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, where it earned second place among male choirs from around the world. The Glee Club plays an important musical role on Cornell’s campus, singing at the new student convocation to start the school year and at commencement to bid farewell to graduating seniors. It also holds annual concerts during Homecoming and reunions and leads school pride with the alma mater and other Cornell songs.

For more information about the Cornell Glee Club, visit http://www.glee club.com, or to learn more about The Hangovers, a subset of the club, visit http://www.hangovers.com.