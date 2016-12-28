Cover Rock Festival announces local ticket pricing for June 23-24 event | VailDaily.com

AVON — True Local Events recently announced the return of Cover Rock Festival, with special pricing available only to Eagle County residents. Festival organizers released a limited number of two-day passes for $49, and a VIP Locals pass is also available for $149.

The second-year event will return to Avon’s Harry A. Nottingham Park on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24. The Two-day music festival will feature tribute bands performing full sets from legendary concerts. The theme is The British Invasion and will be highlighted by the greatest concert that never happened — The Beatles versus The Rolling Stones — plus a Saturday night laser light spectacular as The Machine performs Pink Floyd. Additional performances will include tributes to The Kinks, early Eric Clapton, Queen, Moody Blues and Led Zeppelin.

The special price two-day pass of $49 with no fees is available to locals living in Eagle County and is less than the single-day ticket from last year’s inaugural event. Visit http://www.coverrockfestival.com for more information and to purchase tickets.