Director’s Chair column: Colorado folk musician Gregory Alan Isakov | VailDaily.com

Gregory Alan Isakov has a story to which a lot of Colorado residents can relate. He’s a local boy who also happens to be from everywhere.

Isakov was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, immigrated to Philadelphia as a child and, finally, like other established musicians such as The Lumineers, James Hetfield and Neil Young, moved to Colorado to embark upon his musical career. Despite having the charm of your local neighborhood guitarist, Isakov has made waves across the nation.

“I’ve always had this sense about music and writing, that I sort of have to do it,” Isakov said. “Like, I’ll implode without it. I probably wouldn’t do it if I felt any other way.”

But don’t think Isakov is your everyday, run-of-the-mill folk musician. There’s something haunting and poignant about his music.

‘Complete silence’

Chris Walker, of “Westword” — one of Denver’s premiere politics, entertainment and local news magazines — recently wrote about what it’s like to be at an Isakov concert: “… the conclusion of Isakov’s encore was not met with an immediate eruption of cheers and whistling, but instead with what was perhaps the most magical moment of the evening, however brief: complete silence.

“Awestruck, the audience was almost left blinking in confusion,” Walker wrote, “Like a spell had been lifted and only now did they realize it was all over. Cheers quickly replaced the silence. But what remained was a shared sense of having experienced something profound.”

A concert by Gregory Alan Isakov isn’t about rocking out or dancing — it’s about thoughtful reflection, nostalgia. It’s music that echoes with sounds of the past but also is universally timeless. Most of all, it’s a perfect complement to the Vilar Performing Arts Center experience.

