Director’s Chair: Joel McHale, former host of ‘The Soup,’ comes to Vilar | VailDaily.com

Stand-up comedy is back at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in February as we kick off with television personality and comedian Joel McHale.

McHale is most recognizable for his long-running gig as the host of E!’s “The Soup,” in which he famously satirized pop culture and current events in front of a green screen (before everyone else ripped off the idea). He’s also famous for his star turn in the hit television show “Community,” which also starred Chevy Chase. You can now catch him leading the cast of “The Great Indoors” on CBS.

Outside of television

Even outside of television, he’s had meaningful roles on the big screen, including playing Robin Williams’ son in “A Merry Friggin’ Christmas,” “Deliver Us From Evil,” “Blended,” “TED,” “The Big Year,” “The Informant” and “What’s Your Number?” He’s also been on just about every talk show you can name, from “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to Ellen Degeneres to “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

In October, McHale became a published author with his memoir “Thanks for the Money: How to Use My Life Story to Become the Best Joel McHale You Can Be.” The book is not your typical celebrity memoir because it’s, in fact, a satire of the celebrity memoir. There is no one better to write a takedown of this celebrity tell-all style genre than McHale, who rose to fame with his comical commentary on the exploits of reality stars.

The thing that really sets McHale apart, though, is his ability as a comedian and personality. In 2014, he performed for President Barack Obama at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, and he just hosted the 2017 People’s Choice Awards on Jan. 18.

‘It would be OK if I hosted’

“The people have spoken, and they want Jimmy Kimmel to host the 2017 Oscars,” joked McHale in a statement. “And the people have also spoken and said that it would be OK if I hosted the 2017 People’s Choice Awards. Well, one person said that. Luckily, that person was Les Moonves, so no one questioned it.”

That’s the kind of wit and self-deprecating comedy you can expect from McHale when you see him live. So don’t miss him for his only stop in Colorado this winter. He’ll be at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Saturday to offer his own opinion on pop culture and current events.

Duncan Horner is the executive director of the Vilar Performing Arts Center. For more information on the Vilar Performing Arts Center, visit http://www.vilarpac.org or call 970-845-TIXS.