Dogma Athletica hosts locals’ yoga retreat, adds AromaFlow class | VailDaily.com

EDWARDS — Dogma Athletica yoga director Chelsea Winters, Nicola Farrer and DJ Kirby will encourage participants to soak, stretch, rest and renew at an End of Season Locals’ Yoga Retreat at Avalanche Ranch Hot Springs in Redstone, April 24-26.

The retreat includes two nights in shared occupancy mountain cabins, four yoga asana classes with live music from DJ Kirby, homemade organic vegetarian and vegan breakfasts and dinners and a welcome wine and cheese social, plus 24-hour access to the hot springs. Massage will also be available. All yoga levels are welcome.

The cost of the retreat is $450 before Feb. 15, or $495 thereafter. A $150 nonrefundable deposit is due with registration, with the remainder due by April 1. Space is limited to 14 participants. For questions or to reserve a space, contact Winters at 970-477-5715 or crfimbel@gmail.com, or visit http://www.chelsea wintersyoga.com/workshops to learn more.

New AromaFlow class

On Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Aislinn Walton will lead AromaFlow, a new class added to the Dogma Athletica yoga schedule. This all-levels class combines vinyasa yoga with the therapeutic benefits of pure-grade essential oils. Topical application of oils is a personal choice.

Walton teaches a variety of class types that are physically challenging for those who request rigor, yet she also caters to meditation and restorative classes with a focus on easing stress and tension.

“Each of Aislinn’s classes are rich with intention and purpose, while combining elements of meditation, breath and yoga postures,” Winters said. “Aislinn’s teaching style is unique, patient and therapeutic, due to the vast array of styles she has learned from her personal teachers, and is also influenced by her travels through Southeast Asia and time spent living and teaching in Panama and Costa Rica.”

For more information, call 970-688-4433 or visit dogmaathletica.com.