Dogma Athletica offers yoga nidra practice, Jan. 20 | VailDaily.com

EDWARDS — Acharya Shakti will lead an all-levels yoga nidra practice from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Dogma Athletica in the Riverwalk at Edwards.

“Yoga nidra is the most profound way to meditate that I have ever experienced,” Shakti said. “It leaves me with a sense of calm and joy that gives me lasting clarity. I can see the difference yoga nidra makes in my daily life, with less stress, an ease in my relationships and a strong connection with my inner being.”

Shakti is a 500-hour Essential Yoga Therapist and shares her experiences around the country teaching a master’s course with Shri Amritji Desai. Shakti has spent nearly 25 years in the corporate world as an author, keynote speaker, conference lecturer, magazine contributor on yoga and meditation, consultant, higher-education faculty and lecturer on leadership in industries including entertainment, tech, medical, insurance, oil and gas, engineering, higher education, professional sports, federal, state and local government, children, fashion and health care.

Her background in deep yogic discipline spans more than 19 years and includes intense study with yogi Amrit Desai, Jon Kabat-Zinn, Adyashanti and Thich Nhat Hanh. Working closely with neuroscientists, cardiologists, oncologists, general practitioners and health care administration, she has developed a holistic therapy to treating the entire patient, mind, body and soul, pointing at the cause for deterioration and teaching how to live consciously and in integrity.

“There are not words to express my feelings about the yoga nidra intensive, but I do believe it was the most important experience that I have ever been involved in,” Shakti said. “I have so much more clarity, as if a veil has been lifted and I feel such a connection that I have never felt before.”

This workshop is open to all levels, and no meditation experience is necessary to experience the relaxation and benefits. Space is limited; call Dogma at 970-688-4433 to reserve a spot. Dress comfortably for gentle stretching.