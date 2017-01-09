Dogma Athletica studio in Edwards adds two new yoga instructors to staff | VailDaily.com

With the start of 2017, Dogma Athletica in Edwards is welcoming two new teachers to its team. Ashley Roach and Joe Joe Melone are the newest additions to the Dogma yoga schedule, each coming from a strong athletic background.

Embodying compassion

Melone has an extensive background in yoga, beginning in 1999. He has more than 1,000 hours of official training, including Life of a Yogi teacher training with New York-based Sri Dharma Mittra and assisting San Francisco-based Rusty Wells and Janet Stone. Being of service taught Melone how to embody compassion and to accept himself and others, leading to the decision to start using his own voice in teaching the practice of yoga.

Melone is teaching two classes at Dogma, all levels flow and restore on Sundays from 9 to 10:15 a.m. and an athletic, vibrant vinyasa on Mondays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

“I’m excited to welcome Joe Joe to our yoga program at Dogma Athletica,” said Dogma owner Rod Connolly. “Joe Joe brings a vigorous practice and strong presence to his classes. I’m happy to have this level of athletic yoga back on our roster. If you are looking for a power vinyasa flow, Joe Joe’s classes are for you.”

Fiery energy

Roach comes to Dogma from an extensive background in Baptise yoga, with a 500-hour certification. She brings fiery energy to her classes while keeping students grounded with clear physical cues. As a former research scientist and former competitive distance runner, she brings knowledge of human physiology to both her studentship and teaching.

“Ashley is passionate about interweaving yoga and all life experiences into mutually beneficial exploration of the body, mind and soul,” said Chelsea Winters, yoga director at Dogma Athletica. “Ashley teaches from a source of creativity while challenging her students and also keeping them physically and emotionally safe, building an environment that encourages growth and breakthroughs.”

Roach adapts and shares Baptise yoga with everyone from athletes and individuals recovering from injury to beginner yogis, yoga teachers and personal training clients. She will lead a one-hour Yoga for Athletes flow on Fridays at noon.

For more details on classes or memberships at Dogma Athletica, visit the studio in The Riverwalk at Edwards or go to http://www.dogma atletica.com.