Embrace the season with Yin Yoga at Vail Vitality Center, Jan. 28 | VailDaily.com

VAIL — On Saturday, yoga instructor Morgan Flahive-Foro will teach a gentle, healing Winter Yin Yoga workshop at the Vail Vitality Center.

“Winter can be a time of great peace if we embrace the intermission through deep listening,” Flahive-Foro said. “This workshop will encourage the natural flow of love and creative energy, preparing you for a nurturing and blissful winter season.”

Yin yoga is a simple practice originally known as Daoist yoga that helps to regulate the flow of energy through the body by targeting the deep connective tissues and fascia. It quiets the nervous system and reduces inflammation in the body, “preventing illness and healing mild depression and anxiety,” Flahive-Foro said.

Attendees will practice passive postures in long holds, mostly supported on the floor, thereby giving them the space to soften, expand and contemplate. This style of yoga is considered very restorative and therapeutic.

“All yoga is healing, but the yin and restorative practices are especially healing because they encourage a change in pace,” Flahive-Foro said. “While yin yoga is simple, the benefits it provides to the nervous system are profound. Any practice that encourages us to slow down will benefit our well-being and our health.”

Flahive-Foro has been practicing yoga for more than a decade. She has received more than 500 hours of comprehensive yoga teacher training from Samadhi Center for Yoga and Meditation in Denver. She studies yin yoga under the guidance of Mike Mitsuyuki Ninomiya and completed his Circular Flow Yin Yoga Teacher Training in 2015.

For more information about the Vail Vitality Center, visit http://www.vailvitalitycenter.com or call 970-476-7960.