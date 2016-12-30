Explosion of New Year’s Eve celebrations will rock the valley | VailDaily.com

Did we miss your New Year’s Eve event? Email arts and entertainment editor Krista Driscoll at kdriscoll@vaildaily.com to be added to our contact list.

New Year’s Eve is a time to celebrate a fresh beginning, and the valley will be popping off with fireworks, parties, extravagant food and, of course, champagne toasts. For many restaurants and other venues, it’s business as usual, but we’ve rounded up a slew of special holiday shindigs, starting with the big ones hosted by the resorts.

Please note that this is not an exhaustive list. Call ahead to ensure any restaurant or business not listed here is open. Events listed still had open reservations at press time, but inclusion in this article is not a guarantee of availability, and pricing and menu items are subject to change.

The resorts

• Vail Mountain will begin festivities with a Torchlight Parade at 6:15 p.m. Watch as ski instructors and Vail locals form a train as they ski down Golden Peak with glow sticks, followed by a fireworks display.

• New Year’s Eve in Beaver Creek begins with a public glow stick ski down, torchlight parade and fireworks over the village. Registration for the Torchlight Ski Down begins at 5 p.m. at Children’s Ski & Snowboard School. Participants will upload at 5:30 p.m. and ski down at about 6 p.m. Fireworks begin at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Following the fireworks, the New Year’s Eve Family Bash gets under way at Powder 8, with a DJ, games, dancing, raffle prizes and two balloon drops, at 10 p.m. and midnight. All ages are welcome, and parking lot shuttles and Dial-a-Ride will run until 2 a.m.

Avon and Eagle-Vail

• Agave (1060 W. Beaver Creek Blvd., 970-748-8666) will ring in the New Year this year with Night Strut, the DJ duo of Derek Russo and Marcelo Moxy. A typical set entails a wide variety of music, mostly through vinyl, encompassing an eclectic yet focused sound that touches on multiple genres, ultimately resulting in a sweaty dance party. Admission is free before 11 p.m., with $2 draft beer specials from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m.

• Boxcar Restaurant (182 Avon Road, 970-470-4121) will host live music with Living Being on New Year’s Eve, starting at 6 p.m. Living Being is a roots, rock and reggae band performing everything from Americana to Caribbean and world music. The band is composed of Dina and Mauricio Cadavid, Dave Donahue, Mike Crosby, Brian “Jordy” Jordan and Bahr B Que Mike. There’s no cover, and the kitchen will be open until 10 p.m. serving the restaurant’s regular menu. Reservations recommended.

• China Garden (100 W. Beaver Creek Blvd., 970-949-4986) will ring in the New Year with a DJ starting at 10 p.m. and a free champagne toast at midnight, with drink specials all night long. There’s no cover charge; dinner reservations recommended.

• Loaded Joe’s (82 E. Beaver Creek Blvd., No. 104, 970-748-1480) will host its Black & White masquerade ball on New Year’s Eve, with music from DJ Jah Stone and free bubbly from 9 to 10 p.m. There’s no cover, and masks will be available for purchase.

• Maya Modern Mexican Kitchen & Tequileria in The Westin Riverfront Resort (126 Riverfront Lane, 970-790-5500) will serve a six-course New Year’s Eve dinner, followed by live music, dancing, a balloon drop and complimentary midnight sparkling rose at The Westin Riverfront’s Parlor 126. The price is $95 for adults or $25 for kids age 5 to 12. Kids 5 and younger are free with a paying adult, and the Parlor 126 festivities are complimentary. Dinner reservations highly recommended.

• New Year’s Eve at Route 6 Cafe (40801 U.S. Highway 6, 970-949-6393) is Latino night, with a drag show starting a 9:30 p.m. The $20 admission price includes party favors and a champagne toast.

• The Blue Plate (48 E. Beaver Creek Blvd., 970-845-2252) will serve its regular menu, plus a special three-course menu on New Year’s Eve, with a first course of lobster bisque, followed by a choice between New Zealand elk or Pacific snapper, and dessert is a caramel flan. The meal is $49, and the items are also available a la carte. Seatings run from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.; reservations highly recommended.

Reservations highly recommended.

Beaver Creek

• 8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill in the Park Hyatt (50 W. Thomas Place, 970-827-6600) will be serving a New Year’s Eve dinner with two seatings, the first from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and the second from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Each features a five-course menu that starts with a creamed cauliflower soup, followed by a baby arugula salad and includes beef carpaccio, seared jumbo scallops, seared foi gras, Chilean seabass, lamb chop, duck breast and a prime beef filet mignon as main entrées. Desserts include a triple chocolate cheesecake or a warm spice cake. A five-course menu for children includes a mini pizza tasting and finishes with a chocolate brownie sundae. Adults are $175 for the first seating or $220 for the second, which includes a champagne toast, and children ages 6 to 12 are $75 per child. Reservations recommended.

• Allie’s Cabin, Beano’s Cabin and Zach’s Cabin at Beaver Creek Resort are completely booked for New Year’s Eve reservations.

• Bachelor’s Lounge in The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch (130 Daybreak Ridge Road, 970-748-6200) will host an intimate New Year’s Eve party, with doors opening at 9 p.m. The $50 entry fee includes music from a DJ and a glass of champagne, and the party will be limited to about 70 people.

• Beaver Creek Chophouse (15 W. Thomas Place, 970-845-0555) will host a five-course prix fix menu on New Year’s Eve, with choice of filet or salmon for the entrée and complimentary champagne and party favors. Price is $150 per person, with limited seatings available from 5 to 9:15 p.m. Reservations required.

• Black Diamond Bistro in the Charter Hotel (120 Offerson Road, 970-845-3198) will be serving its regular menu for New Year’s Eve, as well as a prime rib special with baked potato cakes and vegetables for $39. Reservations required.

• Golden Eagle Inn (118 Beaver Creek Plaza, 970-949-1940) will be serving a special four-course, prix fixe menu for New Year’s Eve, with seatings from 6 to 10 p.m. Price is $110 per person, plus tax and gratuity; reservations required.

• Hooked (122 Beaver Creek Plaza, 970-949-4321) is serving a 10-course tasting menu for New Year’s Eve, with classic items plus specialty dishes including caviar, truffles and foie gras, for $225 per person. There’s two seatings, 5 to 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and later. Reservations required.

• Mirabelle (55 Village Road, 970-949-7728) will host two seatings on New Year’s Eve. The first, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., is $125 and includes a four-course dinner with multiple choices, plus a kids’ menu. The second seating, starting at 8:15 p.m., is $215, which includes a six-course dinner, plus a glass of champagne, party favors and live music from Denver’s Tin Brother, a guitar and bass duo. Reservations required. View the full menus for both seatings at mirabelle1.com.

• Fireside Grill in The Osprey at Beaver Creek (10 Elk Track Road, 970-754-7397) will serve a four-course, prix fixe menu on New Year’s Eve, with seatings from 4 to 10 p.m. First course is a choice of caramelized apple butternut bisque or warm Bosc pear wintergreen salad, followed by oyster Rockefeller or lamb lollipop. Entrée course is a choice between a Wagyu strip steak, smoked duck breast or linguine bouillabaisse, and dessert is a Prosecco toast with chocolate strawberries. Price is $125 for adults and $55 for children. Reservations recommended.

• Revolution at the Beaver Creek Lodge (26 Avondale Lane, 970-845-1730) will be serving a four-course, prix fixe menu on New Year’s Eve. The meal starts with a choice of kabocha squash bisque, poached apple cannelloni or Tuscan blend mixed greens, followed by choice of rotisserie quail, house-made ricotta agnolotti or hot and raw oysters and concludes with choice of starch, vegetable and protein, including bacon-wrapped turkey breast, Skuna Bay salmon, baked cod or premium Colorado pork chop. Dessert is chef’s choice, and other substitutes, extras and add-ons are available. The base price is $75 for adults and $55 for children younger than 12, plus tax and gratuity, and seatings are from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Reservations recommended.

• Splendido at The Chateau (17 Chateau Lane, 970-845-8808) will host two seatings for New Year’s Eve, with the first seating from 5 to 6 p.m. including a four-course dinner with a glass of champagne, viewing of the Beaver Creek fireworks from the restaurant’s patio and piano entertainment from Peter Vavra. The cost is $225 for adults and $125 for children younger than 12. The second seating is sold out. Splendido also will hoast a Late Night Party, which starts after 10 p.m.; entry is $45 and includes life entertainment from Bob Finnie and his band. Party favors will be provided. Reservations required.

• Toscanini (60 Avondale Lane, 970-754-5590) will be serving its regular menu for New Year’s Eve, plus a pair of special a la carte dishes: formaggio with baked brie wrapped in phyllo dough, granola, lavender honey and mostarda puree for $12 and osso bucco, braised veal shank with risotto milanese, au jus and gremolata for $34. Reservations recommended.

Downvalley

• Bonfire Brewing (127 W. Second St., Eagle, 970-306-7113) has partnered with the Brush Creek Saloon and 7 Hermits Brewing to sponsor free rides from the Turtle Bus among Eagle’s bars from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. The first 50 customers to buy a beer after 9 p.m. at Bonfire receive a free commemorative tulip glass, which entitles the owner to happy hour pricing all night. DJ Robin Hood will be providing the music.

• Brush Creek Saloon (241 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-5279) has partnered with Bonfire Brewing and 7 Hermits Brewing to sponsor free rides from the Turtle Bus among Eagle’s bars from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. Brush Creek will have live music, plus a champagne toast at midnight and party favors.

• Capitol Bar and Bistro (343 Capitol St., Eagle, 970-328-7990) will be serving its regular menu with a few specialty items for the holiday, plus live music from a local guitarist.

• Creek Side Grill (530 Cotton Ranch Drive, Gypsum, 970-524-5160) will serve its regular dinner menu, as well as a few special items, followed by a masquerade ball with champagne and music. The party goes until 2 a.m., and there’s no cover

• Dusty Boot Roadhouse (1099 Capitol St., Eagle, 970-328-7002) will host a 21-and-older New Year’s Eve party starting at 8 p.m. The night will include appetizers, desserts, two beer tickets, a photo booth, a DJ starting at 9 p.m. and champagne toasts for the New Year. The party will benefit the Eagle Valley Middle School student trip to Europe. Tickets are $10 in advance and $20 at the door. Buy tickets at bit.ly/eagle-nye.

• Pastatively (94 Market Drive, Eagle, 970-328-7324) will be serving its regular menu on New Year’s Eve, plus a handful of specials including seafood manicotti, braised lamb shanks and Seafood Diablo. Dinner service starts at 5 p.m., and the restaurant does not take reservations.

Edwards

• Café Milano (429 Edwards Access Road, 970-926-4455) will be serving its regular menu with a few holiday special editions, including a braised lamb shank for $25, basil-crusted Rocky Mountain red ruby trout for $21 and veal scallopini for $27. Reservations recommended.

• Harvest by Kelly Liken (Sonnenalp Club, 1265 Berry Creek Road, 970-477-5353) will host two seatings for New Year’s Eve. The first, from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., is $65 and includes a three-course prix fixe menu, with cash bar and wine pairings available. The second seating, which begins at 8:30 p.m., is $140 and includes live music and dancing with First Chair, hors d’oeuvres and a four-course, prix fixe menu, with a champagne toast, party favors and available cash bar and wine pairings. The menu for both seatings starts with a holiday green salad, followed by choice of seared diver scallops or braised bison short rib and concludes with a dark chocolate ganache tart. An after-dinner ticket option is also available for $40, which includes entry into Harvest after 10 p.m. for dancing, live music, party favors, cash bar and complimentary champagne toast. Reservations highly recommended.

• Juniper Restaurant (97 Main St., 970-926-7001) will be serving its regular menu on New Year’s Eve, plus seasonal specials including Penn Cove oysters, crispy shishito peppers, New Zealand venison loin and dark chocolate framboise mouse Napoleon for dessert. Dinner service starts at 5:30 p.m.; reservations recommended.

• Main Street Grill (97 Main St., Unit W101, 970-926-2729) will have live music from Custom/20 on New Year’s Eve. The band, which is composed of Justin Ernest on guitar, Adam Palmer on keys, Jason Gregg on drums and Chris Weathers on bass, plays a mix of funky covers and originals to dance your way into the 2017. The show starts at 10 p.m., and there’s no cover. Learn more about the band at http://www.facebook.com/custom20.

• The Gashouse (34185 U.S. Highway 6, 970-926-3613) will serve its regular menu on New Year’s Eve, plus a three-course prix fixe menu of mushroom and pancetta-stuffed quail with a baby arugula salad and champagne vinaigrette; herb-crusted boneless rack of Colorado lamb with Madeira wine sauce, potatoes au gratin and roasted winter vegetable hash; and flourless chocolate cake with raspberry coulis and fresh raspberries for dessert, all for $59.85. The items also are available a la carte. Reservations recommended.

• The Rose (97 Main St., Suite W102, 970-855-0141) will start 2017 with a Red Carpet New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party, featuring a Hollywood glamour twist on the traditional Venetian masquerade theme. The $80 ticket includes hors d’oeuvres, petit fours, champagne toast, cocktails, party favors, a photo booth and music from multiple DJs. Doors open at 9:30 p.m., and tickets are available by phone, in person at the restaurant or by searching for the event at http://www.eventbrite.com.

• Zino Ristorante (27 Main St., 970-926-0777) will be serving some higher end a la carte dishes along with its regular menu on New Year’s Eve, followed by a party with a DJ playing dance music starting at 10 p.m. For those who dine at the restaurant, there’s no cover for the late-night party, which runs until about 1 p.m., or a $20 cover for those who do not have dinner.

Minturn

• Kirby Cosmo’s BBQ Bar (474 Main St., 970-827-9027) will celebrate its 10th anniversary on New Year’s Eve, with music from local band Schwing Daddy. The party starts at 8 p.m., and there’s no cover charge.

• The Minturn Saloon (146 Main St., 970-827-5954) will once again host regional band the Min’urn Express for New Year’s Eve. The restaurant will serve its regular menu for dinner, and the party with live music starts at 9:30 p.m. Tickets for the 21-and-older event are $30, which includes party favors, and will be limited to about 150 people. Don’t want to drive? Make a reservation with the Turtle Bus online at http://www.turtlebus.com. Specify the hour of pick-up and the address, and the ride home will leave the Saloon at 12:30 and 1:30 a.m. Advance tickets are available for purchase at the Saloon.

Vail

• Altitude Bar & Grill in the Evergreen Lodge (250 South Frontage Road W., 970-476-7810) will have live music from the Harris and Lee Band for New Year’s Eve. The Vail-based band combines Southern rock with blues harmonies to create its own brand of country. The music starts around 10 p.m., and there’s a $10 cover.

• Blu’s Restaurant (4695 Vail Racquet Club Drive, 970-476-3113) will be serving its regular dinner menu, plus one special dish, and will have live music from 8 to 10 p.m.

• Bol at Solaris (141 E. Meadow Drive, No. 113, 970-476-5300) will host a New Year’s Eve party with the Funk Hunters and an opening set by DJ Stennor. Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, the Funk Hunters, aka Nick Middleton and Duncan Smith, elevate their signature bass-heavy sound with their own custom-curated visuals and animated stage presence. Doors open at 10 p.m., and tickets start at $100 per person, with VIP booths and tables with bottle service and seating for five or six starting at $1,500. Buy tickets online at http://www.bolvail.com.

• Flame in the Four Seasons Vail (1 Vail Road, 970-477-8650) will offer two seatings for either a five-course or seven-course dinner for New Year’s Eve. Executive chef Marcus Stewart has curated a meal that includes soup, hamachi crudo, root salad, surf and turf with bison tenderloin and Maine lobster and a selection of desserts by executive pastry chef Andrew Schweska. The first seating from 5 to 6:30 p.m., with five-course dinner, is $175 per person, and the second seating from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., with seven-course dinner, is $225 per person. Reservations highly recommended.

• Four Seasons Resort and Residences (1 Vail Road, 970-477-8600) will host the “All that Glitters” New Year’s Eve Gala from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. The evening begins with a dinner complete with carving, crostini and cheese, risotto, seafood and salad stations. Then grab a glass from the open bar before visiting the dessert station. Hop on the dance floor as a DJ spins into the new year, and when the clock gets close to striking midnight, sip a Moët & Chandon Champagne toast. Tables of two to 12 start at $1,000, and general admission starts at 10 p.m. for $200 (no guaranteed seating). Children have unlimited access to the kids’ party in the Piney Ballroom all evening. Email inquiries about the gala to rebecca.steffen@fourseasons.com.

• Frost at The Sebastian Hotel (16 Vail Road, 970-477-8020) will have a DJ starting at 9 p.m. Entry is first-come, first-served; reservations will not be taken.

• Garfinkel’s (536 E. Lionshead Circle, 970-476-3789) will host a New Year’s Eve party starting at 9 p.m., with a DJ, appetizers, open bar, party favors while they last and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $100.

• King’s Club Bar at the Sonnenalp Hotel (20 Vail Road, 970-476-5656) will celebrate New Year’s Eve with the Kevin Danzig Band from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., no cover.

• La Tour Restaurant (122 E. Meadow Drive, 970-476-4403) will host two seatings for dinner on New Year’s Eve. The first, from 4 to 6 p.m., is $125 for adults and $50 for children 10 and younger and includes a three-course, prix fixe menu. The grand seating, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., is a five-course prix fixe menu for $235 per person, no discount for children, and includes party favors and caviar. Reservations required.

• Lancelot Restaurant (201 Gore Creek Drive, 970-476-5828) will be serving a special four-course, prix fixe menu on New Year’s Eve, starting with shrimp cocktail and Caesar salad, followed by a choice of a King Arthur’s cut of prime rib or surf and turf, with prime rib and king crab leg or lobster tail, plus potatoes and vegetables. Dessert is apple strudel a la mode. The 9:30 p.m. seating is $200 per person, which includes champagne, party favors and music from Austrian minstrels Rupert and Stefan. Reservations required with a deposit.

• Larkspur Restaurant (458 Vail Valley Drive, 970-754-8050) will host a Supper Club New Year’s Eve, with live music from Sara Gazarek and Josh Nelson performing the great American songbook. The meal starts at $250 per person for an elegant six-course menu, followed by midnight fireworks on the mountain. Reservations required.

• Ludwig’s at the Sonnenalp Hotel (20 Vail Road, 970-476-5656) will host two seatings for New Year’s Eve, with the first at 5:30 p.m., featuring a three-course dinner for $82 per adult and $39 per child ages 5 to 12. The second seating at 8:30 p.m. features a five-course dinner and drinks, as well as live music and dancing to ring in 2017, and is $215 per adult and $90 per child ages 5 to 12. Contact the concierge for details and full menus. Reservations required.

• Nudoru Ramen Bar (2161 North Frontage Road W., 970-476-7570) will be serving its TY KU Black premium sake for half price on New Year’s Eve.

• Pepi’s Bar and Restaurant (231 Gore Creek Drive, 970-476-4671) will have two seatings in the restaurant for New Year’s Eve. The first, at 6 p.m., is a four-course dinner for $100 per person, and the second seating, at 9 p.m., is $145 for a six-course dinner. There will be a guitar player in the bar, and there’s a $50 cover for the outside party with a live band. Reservations recommended.

• Tavern on the Square (675 Lionshead Place, 970-754-7704) will serve its regular dinner menu from 6 to 10 p.m., with free live music from the Airborne Band starting at 9 p.m. The party will be fore 21 and older after 9, with Ketel One Vodka signature cocktails available for purchase and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

• The Fitz Bar & Restaurant at Manor Vail Lodge (595 Vail Valley Drive, 970-476-5000) will host an East Coast toast in the bar at 10 p.m., first-come, first-served.

• The Left Bank Restaurant (183 Gore Creek Drive, No. 4, 970-476-3696) will host a special 9 p.m. seating for New Year’s Eve, with a seven-course, prix fixe menu for $240 per person. The meal begins with Alaskan king crab with truffle hollandaise, followed by duck foie gras with baked brioche and fresh figs and then seared seas scallops with celery root and beurre blanc drizzle. The fourth course is a langoustine duo of Royal Red shrimp with Ossetra caviar, followed by roasted, bone-in lamb loin on a bed of wild mushrooms and then fresh micro arugula with Camembert cheese. Dessert is passion fruit and coconut sorbet with raspberry coulis and chocolate brittle. Reservations required.

• The Red Lion (304 Bridge St., Unit 1, Vail Village, 970-476-7676) will host a 21-and-older party for New Year’s Eve, with live music, appetizers from 7 to 9 p.m. and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $100 each and are available by phone or in person.

• The Sebastian Hotel (16 Vail Road, 970-477-8020) is hosting a New Year’s Eve party in its downstairs ballrooms, with buffet-style food from around the world, children’s craft corner, champagne toast and DJ music. The party starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $295 for adults, not including alcoholic beverages, and $200 for children 12 and younger. Bottle or craft cocktail services are available for an additional charge. Tickets can be purchased from the hotel concierge.

• The Remedy Bar in the Four Seasons Resort Vail (1 Vail Road, 970-477-8600) will host a college football viewing party on New Year’s Eve day, with two seatings available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m., with a $100 minimum expenditure on food and beverage per person.

The Remedy will then host a New Year’s Eve party with music and cocktails and a selection of enhanced menu items, including 7X Farms Wagyu rib eye steak bites, Petrossian caviar, West Coast oysters and a truffle hamburger, while a live DJ rings in 2017. The party runs from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., with a $200 minimum expenditure on food and beverage per person. Walk-ins will be accepted at no cost after 11 p.m., but seating is not guaranteed. Email inquiries about either event to nicholas.tyson@fourseasons.com.

• Up the Creek Bar & Grill (223 Gore Creek Drive, No. 103, 970-476-8141) will serve a four-course, prix fixe menu on New Year’s Eve for $125. Items include lobster coconut bisque, seared foie gras and coffee rubbed elk loin with farro risotto, roasted Brussels sprouts, Shitake mushrooms and a huckleberry jus. Featured desserts include pumpkin cheesecake, chocolate cake and crème brulee. Dinner is from 5 to 11 p.m., and the bar is open until 2 a.m. Reservations required.

• Vail Ale House (2161 North Frontage Road W., 970-476-4314) will host The Drunken Hearts for New Year’s Eve, with special guests WAM! Featuring Jake Wolf, Ace Engfer and Bob Masters. The Drunken Hearts is composed of five gentlemen who came together to create a brand of alternative Americana. Their sound has evolved over the past few years, from an acoustic trio to the current electric powerhouse. They bottle a smoky brand of American music, infusing spirited vocals with electric and acoustic guitars, bass, pedal steel and drums. Doors open at 8 p.m., and tickets are $35. Visit tinyurl.com/drunkennye.

• Vail Chophouse (675 W. Lionshead Circle, 970-477-0555) will have two dinner seatings on New Year’s Eve. The first begins at 5:30 p.m., with a five-course menu for $125. The second beings at 7 p.m., with a five-course menu, free champagne and live entertainment from 9 p.m. to midnight for $225. Reservations required.

• Vendetta’s (291 Bridge St., 970-476-1305) will host a New Year’s Eve celebration with two set dinner seatings, party favors and a dance party. Call for more details.

• From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. New Year’s Eve, White Bison (223 Gore Creek Drive, 970-763-5470) will host an evening of live music and a special five-course menu created by executive chef Jake Burkhardt. Choose from a first course of mixed baby greens with goat cheese, pear and sherry vinaigrette or wild mushroom and rabbit soup; second course of Dungeness crab cakes with herb remoulade or bison short rib risotto; and third course of trout almandine or roasted Skuna Bay salmon. The final course is Wagyu New York strip or pork belly pappardelle. Dessert options include chocolate pavlova or ricotta maple tart. Price is $125 per person; reservations recommended.