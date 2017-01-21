Fundraiser at Maya in Avon on Jan. 26 benefits Africa Yoga project | VailDaily.com

Cost: Early-bird tickets available at http://www.eventbrite.com for $54, or purchase tickets at the door for $65.

AVON — On Thursday, Jan. 26, from 6 to 9 p.m., Maya Mexican Cuisine & Tequileria at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa is hosting Eat, Drink, Donate, a fundraiser benefitting the Africa Yoga Project. The evening will consist of appetizers, a three-course, family-style meal, beer and wine, a silent auction, prizes and giveaways. The newly released Africa Yoga Project documentary by Lululemon will be featured.

Africa Yoga Project creates possibilities in a culture where historically there haven’t been any. Africa Yoga Project educates, empowers, elevates and employs youth from Africa using the transformational practice of yoga. The project’s vision is to create opportunities for youth to step into their greatness and become self-sustaining leaders in their communities.

During the summer of 2017, The Kiddoo family will travel to Kenya to perform service work with Africa Yoga Project.

“Our whole family has been touched by the power and kindness of Africa Yoga Project,” said Julie Kiddoo, owner of Revolution Power Yoga.

Over the course of the past few years, both Julie and Tom Kiddoo have attended Baptiste Yoga teacher trainings with a few of the Kenyan teachers from Africa Yoga Project. Julie traveled to Kenya in the summer of 2014 and saw firsthand the incredible impact the work the project has on its community and its teachers.

“I look forward to showing my children the impact that yoga is having on a global scale,” Tom Kiddoo said. “This is an incredible opportunity to show them what it means to be of service and to embrace the values of another culture. Africa Yoga Project is creating leaders and causing change. Join us at Maya for an evening of community, service and fun.”

To learn more about the Africa Yoga Project, visit http://www.africayogaproject.org.