Grammy winner LeAnn Rimes comes to Vilar Performing Arts Center, Dec. 30 | VailDaily.com

One of the most successful entertainers in modern history — with a career spanning more than two decades — LeAnn Rimes will return to the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Friday, Dec. 30, at 7:30 p.m.

With 44 million albums sold, two Grammy Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards and 12 Billboard Music Awards, Rimes has made her mark in the world of music.

Having given into her love for the holiday season last winter with the release and coinciding tour of “One Christmas,” she is back at it again, currently finishing up the tour promoting her recent holiday album, “Today is Christmas,” and continuing her tradition of showcasing more uncharted Christmas songs with original arrangements.

Rimes was the youngest person to ever win a Grammy Award and the first country artist to win the Grammy for Best New Artist. She had her first national hit at age 13 with the 1996 release of “Blue,” which remained at the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s country albums chart for more than three months.

Rimes has had 42 singles on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Chart and her version of “How Do I Live” is the second-longest charting song in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart; the smash hit “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” topped the charts in 11 countries. She had a hand in penning every song on her 2007 release “Family,” which received two Grammy nominations.

Her last album with Curb Records, “Spitfire, was released in June 2013 and was immediately a critics’ darling, debuting at No. 9 on Billboard’s Top Country Album chart and No. 4 on iTunes. An album of greatest hits dance remixes, “Dance Like You Don’t Give A … Greatest Hits Remixes,” followed in the summer of 2014 and went to No. 1 on the iTunes Dance chart.

Rimes has also ventured into acting, including the CMT Original Movie “Reel Love,” Lifetime movie “Northern Nights” and the ABC telefilm “Holiday In Your Heart,” based on the novel she wrote by the same name. She has also penned the inspirational book “What I Cannot Change” and children’s books “Jag” and “Jag’s New Friend.”

Rimes has long supported a variety of charity organizations, including the National Psoriasis Foundation, The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes, StandUp For Kids as well as The Trevor Project. She most recently began her work with the Friend Movement, an anti-bullying organization.

For more information about the artist, visit leannrimesworld.com.