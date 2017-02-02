High Altitude Society: Four Seasons Resort Vail hosts rock band Guster | VailDaily.com

On a mid-winter’s evening at The Remedy Bar at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences in Vail, a group of locals and resort guests gathered together to hear the American alternative rock band Guster perform a live concert in an intimate venue.

Hosted by the Four Seasons Resort and Gorsuch Ltd., it was a celebration of birthdays, the mountain lifestyle, music, community, friends and family. Ryan Miller, lead singer of Guster, engaged the crowd with his wit and charm.

“We were not sure how this evening would turn out, but this is awesome. This is going to be great,” Miller said as he kicked off the concert.

Krista Driscoll was a huge fan of the band Guster during her college years and beyond and could not believe that they were going to play a show at the Four Seasons Resort’s Remedy Bar.

“I kept asking, ‘Are you sure that it is Guster?’ They have sold out a lot of big venues,” Driscoll said.

Sure enough, they played an energetic show to a grateful crowd. Driscoll even sang with and was serenaded by Miller and sang “Stir It Up” onstage with the band. Another guest knew Guster’s set list from her college days in Boston, where the founding members Miller, Adam Gardner and Brian Rosenworcel had practice sessions and formed the band while attending Tufts University.

Guster’s band members like the mountain environment, including Luke Reynolds, who joined the band in 2010. Reynolds had plans to hit the slopes during his time off. When asked by bandmate Brian Rosenworcel to stay out later after his show, Reynolds replied, “Not for too long. I want to get up and ski in the morning.”

Fittingly, the founding members met during a freshmen wilderness orientation program through Tufts University. Hopefully, they will find some time to enjoy the wildlife outside the concert halls and practice sessions they plan to have while in the Vail Valley.

