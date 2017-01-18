Jazz is PHSH and Talking Dreads play show at Agave on Jan. 19 | VailDaily.com

AVON — Agave in Avon will welcome Jazz is PHSH and Talking Dreads for a night of jamming today.

Jazz is PHSH is an instrumental tribute to Phish inspired by Jazz is Dead, the popular tribute to The Grateful Dead. Founded in 2015 by The Chase Brothers, Adam Chase and Matthew Chase, Jazz is PHSH has attracted some of the most influential musicians in the jazz and jam scenes to take part in this collective approach to paying tribute to one of the most important and influential bands in rock ’n’ roll history.

The lineup of members is always rotating, with today’s crew consisting of The Chase Brothers with Chris Bullock and Justin Stanton of Snarky Puppy, Scott Flynn of ODESZA and the Pretty Lights live band, Chris DeAngelis of Kung Fu and Josh Thomas of With Lions.

Opening band Talking Dreads will perform reggae-style Talking Heads songs. Talking Dreads is the brainchild of Mystic Bowie, a Jamaican artist whose long and close relationship with Chris Franz and Tina Weymouth, founding members of Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club, began when he joined the latter group as a singer in 1996.

Bowie then recorded and performed with Tom Tom Club for nearly 20 years and continues to bear fruit from their unending collaborations. This inaugural effort from Talking Dreads features a lineup of reggae stalwarts including Freddie McGregor, ska-guitar master Ernest Ranglin and Tarrus Reilly, as well as a little help from punk-pop diva Cindy Wilson of The B-52s.