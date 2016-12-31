Jumpstart 2017 with Women’s Empowerment Workshops in Eagle, California | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — “When we heal ourselves, we heal everything,” said Susie Kincade, nature-based personal coach and founder of Women’s Empowerment Workshop in Eagle.

To that end, the lifelong resident of the Vail Valley is offering two new opportunities to jumpstart personal growth and empowerment in 2017.

For women who are in transition, desiring radical personal change or committed to igniting their spiritual growth, Women’s Inner Wisdom Circle offers a deep dive into practical healing and growth from Jan. 8 through April 30. Focused on generating a toolbox of skills and practices from gratitude, compassion and the power of choice to learning about our brains and change, this workshop gives women a pathway and the necessary tools to step into their fullest potential.

Using nature connection, the small-group workshop includes eight four-hour meetings in Eagle and a culminating sweat-lodge ceremony. Cost is $800, with partial scholarships available.

For women craving a respite from winter, adventure and reconnection to the original source of vitality and life — the natural world — the Wise Earth, Wise Woman Retreat, Jan. 28 to Feb. 4 in Baja, California, promises to deliver. Escape to the island of Espiritu Santos, a pristine wildlife sanctuary, for eight days immersed in an infinite well of energy and strength to reclaim your wild, wise woman, playful adventurer and most empowered feminine self.

The trip includes daily excursions into the marine sanctuary, swimming with sea lions, whale watching, sea kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding and hiking, along with daily shamanic practices for personal healing and deepening a connection to the natural world, plus pre- and post-trip coaching sessions. Cost is $1,899, which includes everything except airfare. There are only a few spots left for this retreat.

“We’re swimming in a sea of big change right now, and I’m thrilled to offer empowering ways to navigate personal and global transitions,” Kincade said. “I truly believe we have everything we need within us to live a connected, powerful, meaningful life. Sometimes we just need a bit of support to bring our brilliance forth.”

Call 970-328-5472 or contact Kincade at susie@womenempower.us for more information or to register.