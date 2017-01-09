Loving kindness meditation workshop comes to Avon library, Jan. 14 | VailDaily.com

AVON — Loving kindness meditation, called Metta meditation, is a traditional Buddhist method used to overcome negative mental states such as anger and isolation. Local instructor Karen Anderson will lead a free Metta meditation workshop at the Avon Public Library on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to noon.

The art of meditation

Anderson has completed 10 month-long silent meditation retreats in Asia and the United States. Her training in meditation is primarily in the Indo-Tibetan tradition, and Noah Levine certified her to teach basic meditation in the lineage of Jack Kornfield.

connection and caring

“Connection and caring are our primary source of well-being and joy,” Anderson said. “But we feel we are somehow protecting ourselves by holding back. In fact, the Buddha taught that ‘the greatest protection of all is loving kindness.’ Just a taste of this practice gives us a sense of the possibility of living with a generous heart.”

This informal workshop is open to everyone. No prior meditation experienced is required and all are welcome. The Avon Public Library is located at 200 Benchmark Road in Avon. Call 970-949-6797 with questions.