Mischief managed: Vail Public Library hosts Harry Potter party | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The Harry Potter series by J. K. Rowling continues to bewitch readers of all ages. In July, to celebrate the conclusion of its Teen Summer Reading Program and the release of “Harry Potter and The Cursed Child,” the Vail Public Library hosted a Harry Potter party with a wand-making station, a Sorting Hat and Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit. Attendees also played quidditch on the library’s lawn — all while drinking butterbeer, of course.

Due to the event’s success, the library is hosting another Harry Potter party on Saturday, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Children ages 8 to 15 are welcome to come travel through Diagon Alley where they can create their own wand at Olivander’s Wands, play Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit at Flourish & Blotts and create a chocolate frog trading card.

Pizza Will be Served

Next, children will go to Hogwarts, where the Sorting Hat will sort them into Ravenclaw, Gryffindor, Slytherin or Hufflepuff houses. After the sorting, children and their house teammates can participate in a game of quidditch — time to brush up on your wingardium leviosa-ing with pingpong balls. If you’re feeling up to participating in some elfish welfare or supporting your favorite Weasley, there will be a button-making station to show your support for Hermione Granger’s S.P.E.W. organization or to state that Weasley is your king.

Children are encouraged, but not required, to dress up as their favorite character from the Harry Potter series. Pizza will be served. For more information, call Cricket Pylman at 970-479-2179 or email her at cpylman@vailgov.com.