Nature-inspired jewelry designer Sarah Graham comes to Squash Blossom | VailDaily.com

When: Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15; store hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

VAIL — Colorado jewelry designer Sarah Graham is making a special appearance this weekend at the Squash Blossom in Vail Village. Graham is known for utilizing blackened cobalt chrome in her pieces to create stark contrast with 18-karat gold.

Somewhat new to Colorado, Graham moved to the Aspen area last winter. She had spent the winter before in Aspen taking a respite from busy San Francisco. There, she was struck with new inspiration.

“I decided to take some time to indulge in wanderlust with my family (that) winter. I allowed myself to ‘get lost’ in nature, and in no time at all, inspiration found me,” Graham said.

This drove her to move permanently to Colorado, as well as to create her most recent collection “Aspen.” In the collection, Graham uses her signature materials — blackened cobalt chrome and 18-karat yellow, white and rose gold, as well as white and champagne diamonds — to create the look and feel of aspen trees.

‘Capturing the natural beauty’

Graham describes the jewelry as “including all the nicks and holes you see on these gorgeous trees, allowing a peek of cobalt chrome below, totally capturing the natural beauty that can only come from many years of growth and exposure.”

Those familiar with Graham’s jewelry will note her affinity for nature. Each of her collections seizes upon a small bit of nature’s magnificence. In her “Jacaranda” collection, for example, she casts directly from Jacaranda pods and decayed wood to formulate her designs. “Aspen” is no different, capturing the variations in the wood of aspen trees.

Though having recently moved here, Graham dedicates her life to designing pieces that demonstrate what Colorado is all about. Her nature-inspired jewelry is meant to remind us how beauty is all around and we can take a bit of that beauty with us.

Graham will be at the Squash Blossom in Vail Village with pieces from “Aspen” and her other collections today and Sunday.