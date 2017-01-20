New art classes in Vail inspire creativity | VailDaily.com

What: Cupcakes & Canvas, the first in a series of visual art programs.

VAIL — The town of Vail is partnering with Alpine Arts Center to offer visual art programs for guests and residents throughout the year. With funding from the Commission on Special Events, the cost of classes located within the town of Vail will be at a discounted rate of $20 per person for two hours of instruction and supplied materials for each class.

This partnership enriches the visual arts experiences for participants by providing hands-on instruction in creating a keepsake from Vail. The classes are open to all ages, unless otherwise noted, and an adult must accompany children.

The kickoff event is a Cupcakes & Canvas class Monday, from 4 to 6 p.m., taking place at the Vail Public Library. The event includes all painting materials for an 11-inch-by-14-inch stretched canvas painting of snowmen, step-by-step instruction and a cupcake.

Future classes include a Cocktails & Canvas event painting wildlife silhouettes on wood, which will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The class will be offered for ages 16 and older and will take place at Vail Recreation District Community Programming Room, on the second floor of Lionshead Welcome Center.

The following month, Alpine Arts Center will be instructing a class on silk hoop painting of a Vail Mountain scene. The event is open to all ages and will be held at the Vail Public Library on Thursday, March 30, from 4 to 6 p.m.

For each event, Alpine Arts Center staff will provide guidance, as well as encouragement for participants to express their creativity.

“These classes are fun for everyone, and you don’t need any previous experience to have a great time and develop a new art skill,” said Lauren Merrill, of Alpine Arts Center.

For more details or to register for upcoming events, visit http://www.alpine artscenter.org or call 970-926-2732.