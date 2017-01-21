‘OnSite: Men of Mining’ comes to Leadville mining museum | VailDaily.com

LEADVILLE — The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum announces a new temporary exhibition, “OnSite: Men of Mining.”

“OnSite,” on loan from artist Laszlo Bencze, opens Feb. 17. Bencze will be in the exhibit gallery and available to talk to people attending the museum’s annual Wine at the Mine event that evening from 6 to 9 p.m. “OnSite” will be on view through July 2.

“OnSite” features large, color photographs of modern miners at work in mines across the globe. Bencze has come to admire the dedicated people of mining, “the workers, craftsmen and artisans who transform dirt into the raw material of civilization.”

“In my photography onsite, I am always on a quest for the telling detail, the revelatory moment, the meaningful pattern. Most of all, I look for people,” Bencze said.

“I’m excited to unveil our third temporary exhibition and to continue to bring unique and complimentary exhibitions to the (National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum) and our community,” curator Stephanie Johnson said.

The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum is a monument to the memory of the men and women who pioneered the discovery, development and processing of our nation’s mineral resources. The museum was established in 1987 and houses 25,000 square feet of interactive and informative exhibits showcasing one of the nation’s most comprehensive collections of mining’s colorful history.

Tickets for Wine at the Mine, featuring this year’s theme, Chocolate, Wine & Beer, a deep, dark, decadent tasting event, can be purchased online via the Museum’s website, http://www.mininghalloffame.org.