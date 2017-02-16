Penny Preville brings jewelry trunk show to Squash Blossom in Vail, Feb. 17-18 | VailDaily.com

When: Friday, Feb. 17, through Sunday, Feb. 19; the gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

VAIL — The Squash Blossom in Vail Village is hosting a trunk show this weekend for famed jewelry designer Penny Preville.

Starting as an admirer of her grandmother’s jewelry box and emerging as an award-winning jewelry designer, Preville has become known for her use of 18-karat gold set with white brilliant diamonds and accented with milgrain and hand engraving. Her contemporary yet antique-inspired designs offer a fresh take on gold and diamond jewelry.

Runs in the family

Preville has long been familiar with the world of design. She comes from two generations of female artists.

“My mother was an artist — an interior designer and an antique dealer. My grandmother painted Art Nouveau motifs on Limoges porcelain,” Preville said in an interview with Jewelstreet. “Art and creativity surrounded me as a child.”

As she grew older, Preville gained a fine-art degree and took up designing jewelry as a hobby. She sold custom-made pieces to her family and friends.

“What started out as a hobby turned into a business,” Preville said. “Word started to spread about my designs, and I went on to win the 1978 Jewelers of America New Designer of the Year award. I always had big dreams, but never thought that 40 years later I’d have an international brand.”

‘Historical Influences’

Her success results from the time and thought she puts into her pieces, as well as the quality materials she uses to make them. Drawing inspiration from different cultures and time periods, Preville utilizes a variety of techniques to create jewelry which is both fashionable and feminine.

“The historical influences on my collections span from Imperial Russia to Byzantine, Raj to Art Deco,” she said. “I study past and present cultures and ancient civilizations, along with nature, the arts and fashion. I romance these elements, making them feel fresh for a contemporary woman.”

For Preville, romance is key.

“To me, jewelry is the ultimate expression of love,” she said. “It expresses a woman’s personality and has a sentimental value like no other luxury item.”

Come to the Squash Blossom in Vail Village today and Saturday to see an extensive collection of Preville’s designs. To learn more, visit the artist’s website at http://www.penny preville.com.