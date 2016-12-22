Photo: Agave welcomes 40oz to Freedom with Primal J and the Neanderthals, Dec. 23 | VailDaily.com

On Friday, Dec. 23, 40oz to Freedom, a Sublime tribute band, returns to Agave with all the ’90s tunes Sublime was so well known for. Named after the original band’s first album from 1992, 40oz to Freedom won the San Diego Music Award for Best Tribute Band back in 2010 and has been on the go and on the rise ever since. The band is made up of founder Dane Scott on lead vocals and guitar, co-founder Jeremy Miller on keys, Michael Hickman on bass and Carlos “Los” Perez on drums. Opening act Primal J and the Neanderthals are an Eagle County band with each member’s personal influences blending together, from rock and reggae to punk and classic guitar riffs. Doors open at 9:30 p.m., and the show starts at 10 p.m. Tickets are $12. Call 970-748-8666 or visit http://www.agaveavon.com for more information.