Photo: Alien bass music at Agave with Space Jesus, Shlump, Feb. 2 | VailDaily.com

On Thursday, Feb. 2, aliens will be invading Agave, as both Space Jesus and Shlump describe their sound as “alien bass music.” Jasha Tull was born in New Jersey and raised on hip-hop. He started making beats at a young age and created Space Jesus as a vessel to express his personal experiences through music. With a focus on alien bass lines, gangster beats and future feels, he imprints his signature sound onto each genre he graces. “Space Jesus is the feeling you get when you travel through a wormhole in a fresh pair of Jordans,” he said. Doors open at 9:30 p.m., and the show starts at 10 p.m. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 970-748-8666 or visit http://www.agaveavon.com.