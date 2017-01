Photo: Doubleheader of funk with Analog Son, The Sessh at Agave, Jan. 28 | VailDaily.com

Futuristic funk band Analog Son comes to Agave in Avon on Saturday, Jan. 28. Denver locals and Analog Son founders Jordan Linit and Josh Fairman are the core of the band’s constantly rotating cast of funk all stars. The Agave show will feature Linit on guitar and Fairman on bass, Devon Parker on vox, Eric Luba on keys, Mike Chisea on sax, Jimmy Chisea on trumpet, George Horn on drums and Will Trask on percussion, delivering a high-energy, grooving sound. Another Colorado-based funk band, The Sessh, will open. This dynamic quartet is fusing new technologies with vintage instruments and tones to form a blend of New Orleans Funk and crafted songwriting. Doors open 9:30 p.m., and the show starts at 10 p.m. Tickets are $5 advance or $10 at the door. Call 970-748-8666 or visit http://www.agaveavon.com for more information.