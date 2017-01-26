Photo: FAC returns to Maya in Avon with The Radio, Jan. 27 | VailDaily.com

Maya’s Friday Afternoon Club is heading indoors this ski season for three special live concerts in The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa lobby. Held on Fridays during après ski from 4 to 6 p.m., the Maya Winter FAC schedule begins with top-40 hit cover band The Radio on Friday, Jan. 27, pictured here; followed by classic favorites from Pater & Ganley Band on Friday, Feb. 24; and the series concludes with Denver country band Premium Diesel on Friday, March 24. During the concerts, Maya will be serving $3 tacos, $4 beers, $6 margaritas and $7 premium spirits. For more information on Maya, visit http://www.richardsandoval.com/mayabc.