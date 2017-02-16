Photo: Free live music at Crazy Mountain with Tiffany Chrisopher, Briony Hunn | VailDaily.com

Photo: Free live music at Crazy Mountain with Tiffany Chrisopher, Briony Hunn
February 16, 2017
One-woman-band Tiffany Christopher will team up with local artist Briony K. Hunn for a free show Friday, Feb. 17, at Crazy Mountain Brewing Co. in Edwards. Many of the overdubs and initial rhythm section cuts in Christopher’s latest album, “Tremendous Heart,” were recorded in one take, emulating the spontaneity of her live shows, in which she produces and arranges her music on the fly by combining vocals, kick drum, high hat, guitar, ukulele, piano, loops and effects. Hunn’s style has emerged as a fusion of sentimental folk with flavors of pop and the new emerging music of today, topped with her own poignant flare. The music runs from 5 to 8 p.m., and the venue is kid and dog friendly. Learn more at http://www.tiffanychristopher.com.
