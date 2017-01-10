Photo: Free live music at Shakedown Bar with Town Cavalry, Jan. 11 | VailDaily.com

Town Cavalry plays a free show at Shakedown Bar in Vail Village on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The band is Johnny Schleper on guitar and vocals, Rob Eaton Jr. also on guitar and vocals, Alex Scott on bass and Alex Johnson on drums. “Comprised of members from Colorado outfits, Town Cavalry brings the party with a smooth and steady rhythm section coupled with virtuosic guitar solos and strong vocal harmonies,” Schleper said. Town Cavalry plays a mixed bag of covers, including Derek Trucks, Bob Marley, Sublime, Edgar Winter, Led Zeppelin and a few soulful originals. The show starts at 10 p.m. Call 970-748-8666 or visit http://www.agaveavon.com to learn more.