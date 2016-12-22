Photo: Free live music in Edwards with Brad Manosevitz, Dec. 23 | VailDaily.com

Bradman’s one-man band will play the Main Street Grill in the Riverwalk at Edwards on Friday, Dec. 23. Multi-instrumentalist Brad Manosevitz uses a loop pedal to weave together acoustic guitar, bass, mandolin and percussion, playing an eclectic mix of handmade Americana, folk-rock, bluegrass, classic rock and originals. The music starts at 8:30 p.m., and there’s no cover. To learn more about the artist, call 970-379-4676 or visit http://www.reverbnation.com/bradmanosevitz.