Photo: Free live music in Edwards with Brad Manosevitz, Dec. 23 | VailDaily.com

Photo: Free live music in Edwards with Brad Manosevitz, Dec. 23

Bradmanâs one-man band will play the Main Street Grill in the Riverwalk at Edwards on Friday, Dec. 23. Multi-instrumentalist Brad Manosevitz uses a loop pedal to weave together acoustic guitar, bass, mandolin and percussion, playing an eclectic mix of handmade Americana, folk-rock, bluegrass, classic rock and originals. The music starts at 8:30 p.m., and thereâs no cover. To learn more about the artist, call 970-379-4676 or visit www.reverbnation.com/bradmanosevitz.Howard Freeman | Special to the Daily |

