Photo: Free music with Dragondeer for Taco Tuesday at Agave, Dec. 27 | VailDaily.com

Agave welcomes Dragondeer for a free Taco Tuesday show on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Dragondeer is a psych-blues band from Denver whose reverb-drenched take on old-school blues and soul, coupled with improvisation, has the band making fans in roots circles, as well as indie clubs across Colorado and beyond. Members of the band are Eric Halborg on vocals, guitar and harmonica, Cole Rudy on lap steel and mandolin, Carl Sorenson on drums and percussion and Casey Sidwell on bass. The show at Agave starts at 10 p.m., and there’s no cover. Call 970-748-8666 or visit http://www.agaveavon.com for more information.