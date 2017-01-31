Photo: Get a free side with purchse of an entree on Larkburger Love Day, Feb. 1 | VailDaily.com

Today, Larkburger will kick off the month of love with the inaugural Larkburger Love Day, an annual event thanking the restaurant’s customers for their support and local organizations for making a difference across Colorado. On Larkburger Love Day, customers who wear Larkburger green into any Larkburger restaurant will get a free small side, like the truffle fries pictured here, with the purchase of any burger, salad or chili. Customers who post a photo on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter showing their love for Larkburger and using the hashtag #larkburgerlove will be entered to win a $25 gift card to Larkburger. Larkburger also will show love to the surrounding community by delivering a box of burgers to select organizations as a thank-you for making a difference; think fire departments, after-school programs, pet adoption centers, etc. Larkburger is located at 105 Edwards Village Blvd., Suite B-103, in Edwards. Visit larkburger.com to learn more.