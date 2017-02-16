Photo: Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Na’an Stop at Agave, Feb. 17 | VailDaily.com

Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad will make its Agave debut on Friday, Feb. 17. Formed in 2001 in Rochester, New York, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad is best known as an innovative reggae band that combines world beats with boundary-pushing, deep-dish reggae rhythms, rock, ska and jam-band aesthetics to form their upbeat sound. The band is James Searl on bass and vocals, Chris O’Brian on drums and vocals, Dylan Savage on guitar and vocals, Dan Keller on guitar and vocals and Tony Gallicchio on keys. Opening the evening is Na’an Stop, a reggae band formed in Boulder in 2011. Na’an Stop’s reggae-rock foundation paves the way for the band’s funk, hip-hop and dub influences. Doors open at 9:30 p.m., and the show starts at 10 p.m. Tickets are $15. Call 970-748-8666 or visit http://www.agaveavon.com to learn more.