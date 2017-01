Photo: Grant Farm plays at Altitude Bar and Grill in Vail, Jan. 14 | VailDaily.com

Grant Farm will play a show at Altitude Bar and Grill in the Evergreen Lodge in Lionshead Village on Saturday, Jan. 14. Following a successful Kickstarter funding campaign, Grant Farm recently released “Kiss the Ground,” a concept album based on the struggle of the working class in the modern world and the overcoming of those struggles through faith, hard work and spirituality. The music starts at 10 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance or at the door and can be purchased at monkeyshark.org. Call 970-476-7810 for more information.