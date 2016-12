Photo: Josh Taerk plays free show at Vail Brewing Co. in Vail Village, Dec. 30 | VailDaily.com

Josh Taerk plays a free show at the Vail Brewing Co. taproom in Vail Village at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. Taerk, a singer-songwriter from Toronto and Nashville, embraces many genres, including rock, blues, pop and country. His music will resonate with fans of Kelsea Ballerini, Matchbox 20, and The Wallflowers, with influences that include Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Tom Petty and Jackson Browne. A weaver of poignant storytelling and melodies, his originals range from all-out rock to heartfelt ballads, as reflected in his new release, “Anywhere Love Took Us.” To learn more about Taerk, visit http://www.joshtaerk.com.