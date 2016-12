Photo: Kevin Danzig and friends provide Soundtrack for Christmas at Sonnenalp | VailDaily.com

The Kevin Danzig Trio will perform at the King’s Club at the Sonnenalp Hotel on Saturday, Dec. 24, followed by a performance with Danzig and Faith Crawford on Sunday, Dec. 25. Danzig writes and performs modern folk and acoustic rock tunes, as well as selected cover songs, accompanied by acoustic guitar, ukulele and harmonica. The music runs from 8 to 11 p.m. both days, and there’s no cover. For more information about Danzig’s music, visit kevindanzig.net.