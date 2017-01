Photo: Main Street Grill rocks with Denver-based quartet Jubilingo, Jan. 13 | VailDaily.com

Jubilingo will play a show at Main Street Grill in the Riverwalk at Edwards on Friday, Jan. 13. The Denver-based quartet melds soul, funk, gospel and jazz with roots rock and improvisation. Featuring tunes from up-tempo funk to insightful ballads, Jubilingo is gaining notice through its spirited and stirring live shows and is currently in the studio working on a debut EP. The music starts at 10 p.m., and there’s no cover charge. For more information, visit http://www.jubilingomusic.com.