Photo: Mark Davis jewelry trunk show at Betteridge in Vail Village | VailDaily.com

Mark Davis tortoise Bakelite bangle with red and pink inlay and pink sapphire, $7,840. Betteridge at Solaris in Vail Village is hosting a special jewelry exhibition featuring work handcrafted in Davis’ Brooklyn studio. The artist creates distinctive jewels marrying colorful vintage Bakelite with meticulously set gemstones. For more information and to view the collection, visit http://www.betteridge.com.